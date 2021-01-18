Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ EAR traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $54.78. 192,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,530. Eargo has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $62.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

