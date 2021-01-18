Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ETV opened at $15.30 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 117,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 55,399 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $214,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.