Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EXG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 634,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,790. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 276,587 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,313,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $10,604,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.