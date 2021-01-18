Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $388.50

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 388.50 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 385.30 ($5.03), with a volume of 464283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380.50 ($4.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 354.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

In other news, insider Helen James purchased 5,261 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £19,991.80 ($26,119.41). Also, insider Mungo Wilson purchased 34,336 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) Company Profile (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

