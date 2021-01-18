Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ELD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 358,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$383.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

