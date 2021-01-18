EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. EMCORE reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCORE.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%.

EMKR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in EMCORE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

See Also: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.