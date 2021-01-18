EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) (CVE:EHT) Trading Down 12.5%

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) (CVE:EHT)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 183,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,535,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. It provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

