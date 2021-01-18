Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.24 ($10.87).

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock opened at €8.83 ($10.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.87. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €13.97 ($16.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

