ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited, operates as a distributor of clean energy in Hong Kong. Its main business portfolio consists of the clean energy distribution including the city pipeline natural gas, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), vehicle refueling gas (CNG and LPG) and DME (dimethyl ether), the non-pipeline energy delivery, and other value added services on the basis of energy distribution. The Company operates in four divisions: gas connection, sales of piped gas, distributions of bottled liquefied petroleum gas, and sales of gas appliances. ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited is headquartered in Langfang, China. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ENN Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $62.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $65.49.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

