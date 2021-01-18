Epic Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,866.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $4,866.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,127,152 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech.

Epic Cash Coin Trading

Epic Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

