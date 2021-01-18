Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $19.22. 338,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 70.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,973 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 372.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.