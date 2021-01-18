Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $21,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 181.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 1,180,422 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teck Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 99.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,636,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after buying an additional 814,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

