Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.48. Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 43,722 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 16.32 and a quick ratio of 16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90.

Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in three exploration licenses approximately covering an area of 4,842 hectares and three mining licenses approximately covering an area of 13,019 hectares.

