Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $16.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

