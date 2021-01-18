ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) PT Raised to $20.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPIX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

EPIX traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $16.01. 8,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,880. The stock has a market cap of $513.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

