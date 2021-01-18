Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil’s bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management’s track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Notably, the company estimates gross recoverable resource of nearly 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels from offshore Guyana discoveries. Moreover, ExxonMobil can combat the coronavirus pandemic-induced volatile crude pricing environment since it can rely on its strong balance sheet. However, lower refining margin has been hurting the firm’s downstream operations. Also, owing to huge counter-cyclical capital spending program, which has been deteriorating its cash flow generation capabilities, the company may need to compromise balance sheet strength.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of XOM traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,411,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,853,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

