EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

EYPT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

