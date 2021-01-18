Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.72.

FIS stock opened at $129.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.00. The company has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

