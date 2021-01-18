Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FTRPF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 58,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,620. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.