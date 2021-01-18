Financial Analysis: Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Pathfinder Cell Therapy alerts:

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Avanos Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avanos Medical $697.60 million 3.23 -$45.90 million $1.07 43.99

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avanos Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A Avanos Medical 1 2 2 0 2.20

Avanos Medical has a consensus price target of $38.40, indicating a potential downside of 18.42%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Risk and Volatility

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A Avanos Medical 1.93% 3.20% 2.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Avanos Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies. The company sells its products under the MIC-KEY, CORPAK, NEOMED, BALLARD, MICROCUFF, ENDOCLEAR, ON-Q, AMBIT, GAME READY, and COOLIEF brand names. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, and through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Cell Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.