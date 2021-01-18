First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

FBC opened at $44.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

