First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $172.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.12.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

