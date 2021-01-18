First Hawaiian Bank Invests $201,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

MTZ opened at $81.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

