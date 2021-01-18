First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,357 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,600,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.96 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.