First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT opened at $77.18 on Monday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

