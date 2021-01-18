First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 3,290 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.4% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,498,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,564,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

