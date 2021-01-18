First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

PEAK stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

