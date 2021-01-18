First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after buying an additional 606,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,706,000 after buying an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 235,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Compass Point raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

