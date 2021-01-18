First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,256 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in First Merchants by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Merchants by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

