First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Stake Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

