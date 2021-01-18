Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CFO Sells $2,021,250.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $189.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.75. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $197.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Five Below by 422.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Five Below by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Five Below by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Five Below by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

