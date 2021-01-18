Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $274,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

