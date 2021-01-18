Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fortis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

