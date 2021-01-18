Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRG. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 87,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

