FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $136.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $145,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,362.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,351,606.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

