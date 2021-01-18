FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canon Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canon in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE CAJ opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. Canon has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Canon by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Canon by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canon by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

