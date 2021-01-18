FY2021 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

Shares of FL stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 37.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after buying an additional 249,095 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,505,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,531 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 53,310 shares worth $2,299,796. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.