FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Avnet in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein expects that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of AVT opened at $38.61 on Monday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

