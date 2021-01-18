FY2022 EPS Estimates for Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Safestore in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $11.18 on Monday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

