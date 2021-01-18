Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 770 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $2,652,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 502.7% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $301.85. 74,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,180. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

