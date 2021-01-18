Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $260,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in State Street by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $5,830,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

