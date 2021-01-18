Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $317,000 Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,531,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 91,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Svb Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $156.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.89. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $160.03.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.