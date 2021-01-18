Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 413 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

