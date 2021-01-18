Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 86,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 74,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in MetLife by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $51.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

