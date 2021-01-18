Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 372 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

KHC opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

