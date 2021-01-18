Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 205,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

SPG stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $149.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.