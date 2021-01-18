GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.75 ($33.82).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of G1A opened at €30.01 ($35.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.91. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.