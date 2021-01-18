Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells $183,200.20 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $183,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Bio alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $396,514.80.

Shares of GBIO opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 12.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.