Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 325 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ally Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

