Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDMV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $656,000.

Shares of HDMV opened at $30.91 on Monday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

